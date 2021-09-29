DGP visits PCR Jammu, inspects digital gadgets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today visited Police Control Room Jammu and Pragalta on the outskirts of Jammu City.

During the visit, the DGP was accompanied by MD Police Housing Corporation Deepak Kumar, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SSP PCR, Dr M Haseeb Mughal, CO 15th Battalion Mubassir Latifi, SP Rural Sanjay Sharma, engineers from PDC, PHC and officers of JDA and revenue.

The DGP during his visit to PCR inspected various digital gadgets and facilities introduced for better supervision. He inspected the video wall and also witnessed a demonstration of live feed from different static Nakas as well as of 35 highway patrols which have been synchronized with the system. By installing these facilities PCR Jammu can monitor and supervise the Nakas placed in the Jammu Zone. He also inspected the functioning of Dial 100.

The ADGP Jammu and SSP PCR apprised the DGP regarding the newly added digital facilities. During his interaction with officers, the DGP impressed upon using of technology and digital gadgets in a big way for their advantages in supervision and surveillance. He said that J&K Police is using latest technology for better policing in different districts of the UT.

During his visit to the Pragalta, the DGP inspected the site plan for establishment of Headquarters of the Women Battalion. The engineers and officers gave briefing on the design and layout to the DGP. While interacting with the engineers and officers, the DGP directed for starting construction as per the layout after checking the feasibility aspect as quick as possible.

The DGP also said that Police Headquarter has been giving thrust on construction of the infrastructure necessary for the newly created Battalions so that these battalions start functioning from their own headquarters and serve the people of the UT, particularly the vulnerable sections of the society such as women and children.