Jammu, Apr 25: A delegation of Sikh Coordination Committee Jammu Kashmir led by its Chairman S. Ajit Singh, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.
The members of the delegation put forth various welfare issues of the Sikh Community.
The Lt Governor assured the delegation of the appropriate action on the issues projected by them during the interaction.
Delegation Of Sikh Coordination Committee Calls On LG Sinha
Jammu, Apr 25: A delegation of Sikh Coordination Committee Jammu Kashmir led by its Chairman S. Ajit Singh, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.