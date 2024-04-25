22 Candidates File Nominations From 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency On Last Date Of Filing

Total 39 nominations filed, scrutiny to take place on April, 26

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: On the last date of filing of nomination papers for the General Lok Sabha Elections-2024 from 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, twenty two (22) candidates filed their nomination papers in the Office of Returning Officer (RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency(DC Office Complex, Srinagar) here on Thursday(April 25, 2024).

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) filed nomination papers before the Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today, while Salman Sagar submitted his nomination papers from Jammu Kashmir National Conference as a covering candidate.

Similarly, Hakikat Singh from National Panthers Party Bhim, Rakesh Handu from J&K National United Front, Amir Ahmad Bhat from Democratic Progressive Azad Party and Qaiser Sultan Ganai covering candidate of Democratic Progressive Azad Party submitted their nomination papers before the RO 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

Likewise, Ashiq Hussain from Rastriya Jan Kranti Party, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Gana Suraksh Party, Suraya Nissar from National Republic Party of India and Farooq Ahmad Bhat from National Youth Party also filed their nominations from 02-Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat.

Those who filled their nomination papers as Independent candidates include Wahida Tabasum, Dr. Qazi Ashraf, Fida Hussain Dar, Abdul Hamid Rather, Arun Kumar Raina, Bansi Lal Bhat, Saquib Rahman Makhdoomi, Shadib Hanief, Javaid Ahmad Wani, Jehangir Ahmad Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Malik and Sajad Ahmad Dar.

With the filing of 22(Twenty-Two) nominations today (Thursday-April 25, 2024), the last date of filing nomination papers in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, the total number of candidates who filed their candidature for 02-Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat reached to 39 (Thirty-Nine), as 17(Seventeen) candidates have already filed their nomination papers on April 22, 2024(Monday), April 23, 2024(Tuesday) and April 24, 2024(Wednesday).

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April, 26, 2024(Friday).

The candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature by or before April 29, 2024(Monday) until 03:00 PM.

Voting in the constituency is scheduled on May 13, 2024 under the fourth phase and the counting of votes is set for June 4, 2024.