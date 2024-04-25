Civillian Injured In Ongoing Encounter In North Kashmir’s Sopore

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: A civilian was injured during an ongoing encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday evening.

Quoting officials, that a civilian identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar received a bullet injury in his shoulder during an ongoing operation at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore.

The injured was shifted to a nearby health facility and his condition is stated to be stable.

Earlier officials said that a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a cordon and search operation in Nowpora village of Sopore after having credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon forces triggering off an encounter, the officials said. (KNO)