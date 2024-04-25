SRINAGAR, Apr 25: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.
An encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD Sopore. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police post on X.
J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In Baramulla’s Sopore
