DDC Reasi inaugurates maiden ATM at Salal

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Dec 6: District Development Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, inaugurated JK Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Salal, underscoring the administration’s commitment to advancing digital banking services in remote regions. This landmark event signifies a crucial step towards ensuring financial accessibility for the residents of Salal, allowing them to perform various banking transactions conveniently.

DDC emphasized the significance of accessible banking facilities in fostering economic growth and financial inclusion, highlighting the positive impact this ATM would have on the community. The newly introduced ATM, equipped with the latest technology, enables residents to withdraw and deposit cash, check account balances, and conduct various transactions, contributing to the ease of financial interactions.

JK Bank officials present at the ceremony reiterated the bank’s commitment to expanding its network, ensuring that banking services reach even the remotest corners of the district. The community expressed gratitude towards DDC Reasi and JK Bank officials for their efforts in enhancing banking infrastructure in Salal, recognizing the positive impact on local residents and visitors alike.

This collaborative effort between the district administration, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, and the local community reflects a shared goal of advancing financial inclusion and supporting economic development. The DDC and JK Bank officials are optimistic about the pivotal role this new ATM will play in creating a digitally inclusive and financially empowered society.

The inauguration ceremony in Salal was attended by Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Head Udhampur, Tariq Hussain, Branch Manager, local dignitaries, JK Bank officials, PRIs members, and prominent citizens of the area, showcasing widespread community support for the initiative.