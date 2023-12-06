Top government official praises Indian schools for making Dubai a global destination for education

DUBAI, Dec 6 : A top government official here has praised Indian schools for helping make Dubai a global destination for education after an official report showed that 83 per cent of Indian curriculum students in the emirates are in schools rated ‘good’ and ‘better’.

A report released by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on November 30 said that 83 per cent of Indian curriculum students now attend schools rated ‘good’ or ‘better’, compared to 73 per cent during the 2022-23 academic year.

Director General of the KHDA, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, said, “Dubai has ambitious targets for the growth of its economy and population, and high-quality education will be central to achieving these targets. Our vision is to transform Dubai into a global destination for education, and this starts with every school and every classroom.”

“We are grateful to Dubai’s Indian curriculum schools for their support and for being part of a school community that reflects the innovation and excellence that exemplifies Dubai,” he was quoted as saying in a press release by the government of Dubai.

The report is based on the inspections of 32 Indian curriculum schools with 94,499 enrolled students, the press release said.

Wellbeing was introduced as a key focus area during inspections last year, and 29 (91 per cent) Indian curriculum schools provide good or better well-being provisions. Four schools improved from ‘Acceptable’ to ‘Good’ ratings, and no schools declined in their ratings.

According to the report, one school was rated Outstanding; ten were rated Very Good, 14 Good, and seven Acceptable.

“As Dubai’s private schools sector has grown, so has the access to high-quality education for families. This is indicated by the 83 per cent of students in Indian curriculum schools rated Good or better this year, compared to 45 per cent when inspections first started in 2009-10,” said Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

“Northern Emirates of the UAE has 76 schools following the Indian Curriculum. Sixty-nine schools follow the CBSE Curriculum, four follow ICSE, and six follow the Kerala State Board curriculum,” according to the Consulate General of India in Dubai. (PTI)