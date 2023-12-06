Gayle’s show goes in vain as Capitals eliminate Giants

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: It was a Chris Gayle (Universe Boss) show altogether as he smashed rapid-fire 84 runs, however, his batting display went in vain as India Capitals defeated Gujarat Giants in a close contest by 12 runs in a high scoring match, thus eliminating latter at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium Surat today.

Chasing a huge total of 223 runs, Gujarat Giants despite a brilliant display of skill with the willow by Chris Gayle and Kevin O’Brien fell short of 12 runs to be eliminated from the tournament.

Now, India Capitals will meet Manipal Tigers in the second qualifier to be played tomorrow.

Gayle showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up magnificent fifty, scoring 84 runs off 55 balls, studded with 9 fours and 4 sixes, while Kevin O Brien contributed 57 runs off 33 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

For India Capitals, Ishwar Pandey and Rusty Theron took 2 wickets each, while Fidel Edwards and Isuru Udana claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, put into bat, India Capitals scored a big total of 223 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Gautam Gambhir top scored with 51 runs off 30 balls, studded with 7 fours and one six, while Bharat Chipli made 35 runs off just 16 balls including 2 fours and 3 sixes. Ben Dunk also contributed quick-fire 30 runs off just 10 balls with 4 massive sixes and Ricardo Powell contributed 22-ball 28 runs. Kevin Pietersen and K Edwards scored power-packed 26 runs each.

For Gujarat Giants, Rajat Bhatia and R Emrit took 2 wickets each, while S Sreesanth, Prassana and Ladda claimed one wicket each.