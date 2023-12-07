AJIO unveils ‘Big Bold Sale’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: India’s leading fashion e-tailer, AJIO, has unveiled its flagship event, the “Big Bold Sale,” commencing on December 7, 2023.

Powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry, the sale, featuring 5500+ brands and over 1.6 million curated fashion styles for an unparalleled shopping experience, offers early access to the customers from December 4, 2023.

Covering 19,000+ pin codes nationwide, the Big Bold Sale enables customers to explore exclusive international brands, owned labels, and home-grown brands across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty, and personal care.

Savings of up to 50-90% are available on top brands, with an extra instant discount of up to 10% for those using ICICI credit and debit cards. Brands like Adidas, Superdry, Nike, Puma, GAP, Asics, USPA, New Balance, Under Armour, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Calvin Klein, and more are featured in exciting deals.

Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, expressed enthusiasm about the Big Bold Sale, emphasizing its popularity and the 40% increase in orders during the early access period. Nair stated, “With the biggest of brands and the boldest of offers, we aim to delight customers this shopping season.”

Adding a touch of star power to the launch campaign film is Shraddha Kapoor, who returns with her father Shakti Kapoor. The heart-warming portrayal of their father-daughter bond showcases the joy of shopping together and features the biggest brands available on AJIO. The 360-degree campaign spans TV, OTTs, social media, digital platforms, and print.

The Big Bold Sale is poised to captivate customers with a vast array of choices and compelling discounts, setting the stage for a festive and enjoyable shopping season.