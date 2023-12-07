Cake Mixing ceremony held at KC Residency Hotel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: The city is gearing up for the upcoming festive season and in keeping with the traditions of Yuletide, Hotel KC Residency Jammu hosted the customary Christmas Cake Mixing party today.

During the ceremony, Rahul Jandial, Vice President, KC Hotels Pvt Ltd led the team to mix an array of ingredients including Black Currant, Golden Apricot, Rum Soaked Figs, Drunk Resins, Dates, Candied Orange Peel, Candied Ginger, Dry Cherries, Tutti Frutti and Candied Pumpkin along with Rum & Brandy to make the perfect Christmas Cake.

“Christmas is no fun without the traditional Christmas cake and making this cake is no quick and easy task. Preparations begin months in advance. During this ceremony, the chefs and all our executives participate in the ritual. We consider this a ritual to usher in the festive season, the good tidings, happiness and lots of Christmas cakes,” expressed Dr. Chef Sanjay Jamwal, Corporate Chef.

Commenting on the occasion, Rahul Jandial said: “Festivals break all boundaries and brings people together in celebration. The Christmas Cake Mixing dates back ages and in keeping with this tradition, we at KC Residency decided to host this customary party with a few of our close friends.”

“For those of who haven’t yet got their fingers in the traditional cake mixing pot, its time you gear yourself up to enjoy the fruits of your labour during this Christmas season,” he further said.