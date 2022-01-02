DDC Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, other delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 2: Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson, DDC Ganderbal, Sangeeta Bhagat, Vice-Chairperson DDC Doda, delegation of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, besides Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal accompanied by Former Legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues of her district pertaining to upgradation of health facilities at DH Ganderbal; strengthening of road network, besides other matters of public welfare.

Similarly, Sangeeta Bhagat discussed with the Lt Governor about identification and promotion of more tourist destinations like Seoz Dhar, Kelar, Jantron, Dedhni, Desa valley, and giving prominence to District Doda on the map of tourism, besides other issues.

While interacting with the delegations, the Lt Governor impressed upon them to continue their endeavour for promoting the welfare of general public of their respective districts. He assured them of redressal of all their genuine issues on merit.

Meanwhile, a delegation of DGPC Jammu led by Karan Singh Wazir, comprising its General Secretary, Fateh Singh, members Avtar Singh, Manmohan Singh, and Narinder Singh presented before the Lt Governor the issues of Sikh community of J&K.

The issues included promotion of Punjabi language; conducting elections of the DGPC J&K, besides other welfare issues of Sikh community.

President JKNPF also met the Lt Governor and raised various issues pertaining to welfare of daily wagers and Anganwadi workers, among others.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the delegations and assured them that their genuine issues would be taken up on priority and redressed on merit at the earliest.

Later, a joint delegation comprising Lalit Mahajan, Chairman Federation of Industries (FOI) Jammu; Satish Kaul, Chairman JK Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association; S.K. Bansal, President, J&K Pesticide Manufacturing Association, and Ajit Lal Bawa, President, Kathua Industrial Units Association, called on the Lt Governor and expressed their gratitude for various steps taken by the UT government with regard to Industrialization and employment generation.

They discussed with the Lt Governor various issues for sustainable growth of existing units, besides promotion of new Industries for generating better employment avenues for the local youth.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that their suggestions would be duly incorporated in the decision making process.