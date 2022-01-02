Dr Jitendra releases SS Sodhi’s book ‘The Unsung Hero’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Union Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh today released “The Unsung Hero”, a book written by S S Sodhi as a humble tribute to his late father, Kirpal Singh, an unsung soldier in the Indian Army and Prisoner of War – 1947, in New Delhi.

The book is a biographical account of Kirpal Singh’s true-life experiences and also recapitulates the true heroism and sacrifice of many others like him who lived and died serving their nation. It also recalls the atrocities of the Kabaili attack, rough times spent by many Indian soldiers in Pakistani jails during 1947 and captures their emotions at the grand welcome received as they reunited with their families.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed happiness and said that the book is a great honour and recognition of the true heroism and sacrifice of many others like Kirpal Singh who lived and died for their nation in selfless service. He complemented S S Sodhi for writing this book and said that “The Unsung Hero” will surely inspire today’s generation to pay due respect to their parents by acknowledging their achievements and successes in any suitable manner to strengthen their spirits and follow a virtuous path shown by them.

The book will soon be available for online e-reading on platforms like Amazon.