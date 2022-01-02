Modi committed to provide road link to remote hamlets: Col Mahan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Jan 2: Col (retd) Mahan Singh DDC Chairman, Kathua today said that the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi is committed to provide road link to all the villages and far flung areas.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating construction of one Km road stretch between Mann Badial and Sankhi Upper Tribal areas at the cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Hundreds of Tribals and members of minority community have gathered at Gujjar Mohalla Sankhi to attend the inaugural ceremony. As Col Mahan cut the ceremonial ribbon the place started resonating with the slogans in praise of PM Narendra Modi and the country.

The DDC Chairman said that two separate roads connecting Pretha/Plassi with Sankhi, and Plakh with Pathiyara/Basohli have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 5 Crore each with 3 Km stretch under Phase I. He added that these two roads will connect isolated areas of Pretha, Plakh and Plahi since construction of Ranjit Sagar Dam has alienated these areas.

Col Mahan Singh said that not only in Kathua but the Government is afoot to connect all the rural hamlets and far flung areas with the district headquarters by Pacca roads across the Union Territory. He said that the road network which the Modi Government has provided to people is unprecedented and the same is the case of National Highways as the current pace of construction of National Highways in the country is near 50 Km per day which is a record.

Talking specifically about Basohli, he said that the upcoming road from Kathua-Mahanpur-Bani and Doda as part of Baharatmala Project will entirely transform the sub-district region by ensuring all round development.