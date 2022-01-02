DDC Rajouri inspects filtration plant at Dhanidhar

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 2: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today visited Dhanidhar and inspected the functioning of the filtration plant there.

While taking stock of the functioning of the filtration plant, the concerned officer from the Jal Shakti Department informed that the total capacity of the plant is ten thousand gallons per day and it has been supplying filtered water to thousands of souls.

On knowing that the motor of the filtration plant is not working due to some technical fault, the DDC directed the concerned officer to get the fault fixed within two days.

Stressing on providing clean drinking water to the public, the DDC asked for getting the water of the plant tested at regular intervals to ensure that people receive pristine quality of water.

He also emphasized for maintaining proper schedule while supplying water to the general public so that they don’t face any inconvenience.