Bhalla accuses BJP Govt of failure to address issues of PoK refugees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla today charged the BJP Government with failure to address all the outstanding issues of the refugees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He was speaking during a programme organized by Congress Vice Chairman Refugee Cell Amrit Bali to felicitate him on being appointed as JKPCC Working President.

“The present Government is not serious to address their long pending issues of PoK refugees,” he said and reminded that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his visit to Jammu before the Assembly elections in 2014, had assured the PoK displaced persons that their issues would be addressed and they must wait for the same.

Bhalla said the Government should re-examine the one-time package that was sent to the Centre by the previous Government and take a decision on it. He asked the DPs to keep full faith in Congress, which will provide them justice.

Regarding their other issues like updating records, registration of left out families, ownership rights, reservation of their wards for getting admission in Government institutions, according backward status to them, Bhalla said that Government should examine these issues afresh and take appropriate steps to address the same.

Bhalla advised the BJP leadership to come out of age and go for extensive introspection over the failures in a sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir, where it failed miserably in feeling the pulse of the people and assuaging their economic, developmental and political aspirations.

“People have been reeling under miseries. The Government has failed to create jobs for the youth and instead of creating new jobs, BJP is on the wrong track and is damaging the present job scenario with its new recruitment and retirement laws,” he said and added that such a Government or leaders who have no mind, eyes, ears and a heart, have no right to remain in power and should be shown the door and made to sit at home.

Earlier a bike rally was organized from Karan Bagh to Kanshi Puri, Gadigarh to welcome JKPCC Working President who also visited Satguru Baba Kanshi Dev ji Ashram, Gadigarh to seek blessings of Shri Shri 1008 Goswami Guru Rakesh Bali ji Maharaj.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, include Pawan Bhagat, Block Vice President; Inderjeet Sharma, Chairman Taxi Union J&K; Rishav Bali, National Spokesperson Indian Youth Congress and others.