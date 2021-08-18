DDC Anantnag holds public darbars at Dandipora, Guridraman

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Aug 18: Continuing the public outreach in far flung areas of the district, District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today visited Dandipora, Khreti, Guridraman and other areas of Larnoo Block. The DDC was accompanied by CPO, ACD, CMO, SDM Kokernag, DEPO, Exen PHE, Tehsildar, BDO and BMO Larnoo, DPO and other sectoral officers.

He held Public/Awami Darbars at Dandipora and Guridraman where local people along with their representatives besides prominent civil society and Auqaf committee members participated.

Addressing the gatherings at both places, the DDC said that adminstration is committed to provide transparent and accessible governance to the people besides prompt redressal of their grievances and demands. He impressed upon the people to strictly monitor the progress of developmental works in their respective areas.

Dr. Singla said the District Capex Budget has almost been tripled for this year and number of locally planned works are being executed in all Panchayats. The PRIs and officers should work in coordination for their culmination in the current season, he maintained.

He said Youth Clubs established at all places of the district will have significant effect on empowerment of youth besides utilising their energy and talent in development and other constructive fields.

Calling the implementation of FRA and Sehat schemes as revolutionary steps, the DDC said the people should take their full benefits.