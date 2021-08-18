DC Jammu listens public grievances at Marh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg today attended a public outreach programme at village Kalyanpur Tehsil Marh under Weekly Block Diwas and listened to the delegations from adjoining Panchayats, besides scores of individuals apprised him about the problems faced being by them in day to day life.

The PRI members one by one highlighted the issues of their respective Panchayats, which were mainly related to supply of water and electricity, revenue, land compensation, issuance of ration cards, PMAY Houses, Road connectivity, drinking water availability, installation of hand pumps, upgrading of health centres etc.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the issues projected by PRI members, delegations and individuals and passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers for early redress of their genuine demands. He assured that the highlighted issues of public importance will be taken up at the appropriate Forums besides all the pendency and public service delivery slackness shall be reviewed thoroughly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Weekly Block Diwas is an opportunity to get first hand information regarding the issues/problems being faced by the people.

About the issues pertaining to the Ladli Beti Scheme, the Deputy Commissioner informed the people that no ration card is needed to register the girl child in the scheme and the same can be done through a Domicile certificate also. He also said that more than one thousand cases have been approved in one month under this scheme through Domicile certificates.

He also said that ration cards have already been issued on the basis of National Food Safety Act and additions would be done only after the census, but eligible persons under BPL category can be included after the recommendation of gram Panchayats.

On bunkers at border areas, the Deputy Commissioner said that more requisitions have been received for additional bunkers under second phase including the repair of previous bunkers.

The Deputy Commissioner also impressed upon the officers to work with zeal to achieve the targets ensuring the delivery of the benefits to the rural masses. He said that the motive of this public outreach program was to reach out to the people and understand their problems.

ACD Satish Sharma, PRI members along with other officers of the line department and a large number of people were present at the program.