CCI delegation calls on Chief Secy, projects issues of Jammu people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: A delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu led by Arun Gupta, its president today called on Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary UT of J&K in his office Chambers at Civil Secretariat Jammu and discussed with him various issues and also submitted a representation which reads as under:

The members pointed out that Jammu City is known as City of Temples. Earlier it was visited by thousands of devotees from Jammu City and also lakhs of pilgrims who visited Jammu city. Now, due to the picket installed outside and inside of the temple, only few people are left who are visiting this temple. There fore, these pickets be lifted from the temple to make it possible for every devotee to visit this temple freely.

Referring to land law, they said land law has been framed as early during Maharajas rule according to which Mahajans and Khatries were allowed to purchase/keep 10 marlas of agriculture land only. Since then many amendments including “ZARIISLAHAT” have taken place but the said clause have not been amended. It is requested that the limit of 10 marlas should be abolished. They also stressed for redefining of land types.

Speaking on registration of outside vehicles, they said RTO Jammu/Srinagar have issued notification regarding registration of vehicles being purchased / registered from outside and brought into the UT of J&K, requires fresh registration and road tax in J&K which is not in vogue anywhere in India thus defeating the theory of “One Nation, One Tax”. This needs to be undone forthwith.

Referring to development of Jammu as Smart City, the delegation said the work on this project is going on and much more needs to be done for which the cooperation of various departments is very essential. For instance the electric wires / conductors are hanging on the PDD poles having no symmetry at all giving a ugly look. Besides this, sewerage and drainage system is totally defunct.

They also demanded creation of Commercial and Residential sites by the development agencies. They pointed out that since last three decades, the JDA as well as the Housing Board have not established any commercial area or residential colony.

The CCI delegation also demanded Special Relief Package for Small Scale Businessmen and unemployed youth. They said recently a Package of Rs 28400 crore was announced by the Government for J&K Industry. It is requested that 30% of this earmarked amount should be reserved for the stake holders of Jammu Province as there are lakhs of unemployed youth in Jammu. The Govt should also provide Special incentives for Tourism, Transport and Trade Sectors.The NOC from the Fire Department should be made valid for at least 3 years, instead of one year.

They also stressed for developing tourist places of Peer Panchal and Bani, Bhaderwah, Dudu-Basantgarh, Sanasar, Pancheri, Sarthal, Doda, Kishtwar.

The Chamber also demanded early completion of pending ongoing projects like Artificial Tawi Lake, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Development of Banks of River Tawi on the pattern of Sabarmati.

Chamber requested the Chief Secy to give one last opportunity to the defaulting consumers to deposit / clear their power dues without interest and penalties.

Referring to the rents CCI members pleaded that all the rentals of business community payable to JDA, JMC, SIDCO, SICOP and J&K Housing Board etc should be borne by the Government for the lockdown period. They also demanded opening of banquet halls and cinema halls with at least 50 % capacity.

Mehta gave a patient hearing to the grievances, views and suggestions put forth by the Chamber delegation and assured that all the issues raised will receive preferred attention.