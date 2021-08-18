Sood asks party men to ensure implementation of Modi’s schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: J&K BJP Seh-Prabhari, Ashish Sood asked BJP activists to work hard to ensure the implementation of PM, Narendra Modi ‘s schemes at ground level.

Sood along with J&K BJP general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul was addressing a workers’ meeting of BJP district Jammu West here, today, which was attended by party’s State office bearers, JMC councillors, Cell incharges, district teams, Morcha presidents and their general secretaries, Mandal presidents and their general secretaries.

Former BJP State president, Sat Sharma, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta, Prabhari Jammu West, Rekha Mahajan, district president, Jammu West, Munish Khajuria, Seh-Prabhari, Jammu West, Shailja Gupta were also present on the dais, while district general secretary, Rajesh Gupta conducted the proceedings.

Ashish Sood, while addressing the workers’ asked the party activists to toil hard and ensure that the public welfare schemes initiated on the prerogative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are implemented at the ground level. He also asked them to ensure that the intended needy population be promptly identified and it is to be strictly ensured that every needy gets the benefit of the scheme. He also complimented PM Modi for initiating the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) system so as the needy persons get the full benefit directly into their own accounts without any leakage.

Sood discussed the numerous ways to extend the base of the party at the ground level and asked them to motivate the like-minded persons to join the party and serve the society in a better way. He stressed that the BJP was founded on very strong principles to serve the nation and the society and in order to serve the nation more sturdily we need to work day and night and ensure that the party emerges as the clean winner in the next Assembly polls in J&K forming Government on its own.

Ashok Kaul discussed the organizational matters with the party cadre. He provided a detailed insight into the forthcoming party programmes and goals. He prompted the Councillors and other senior activists to throw light on the various local issues in their respective wards while asking them to equally concentrate on the organizational and the development tasks in their areas keeping aspirations of the common masses in mind. He also asked them to hold more active interactions with the local residents and know their concerns and grievances.

Munish Khajuria earlier read the welcome address and later proposed vote of thanks.