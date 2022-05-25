DC listens people’s issues at Dansal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa today visited Block Dansal to review the development activities and to get the first hand appraisal of the issues being faced by the people of the area.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by officers of the line departments and chaired the Block Divas Programme organised at GHSS Dansal.

Apart from other issues, people sought adequate power supply, availability of safe drinking water and ration, solid waste management in Panchayats and towns, renovation of water bodies, macadamization of left out roads and issues related to toll plaza.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of developmental works being executed under different sectors, besides redressing several public grievances on the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the stalls put up by different departments to showcase the government schemes and encourage the locals to avail the same.

A free medical camp was also organised by Health & Medical Education Department for providing Golden health card under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and administering covid vaccine booster dose to the local people.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also distributed land passbooks among the land owners.

After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the local people, the Deputy Commissioner assured that all their genuine demands and grievances would be addressed on priority.

Later, the District Development Commissioner also reviewed the working of revenue and block officials at a meeting held in Tehsil office.

DDC Member Dansal, BDC, Chairman, Sarpanches and Panches were also present and they highlighted the issues of their respective areas.