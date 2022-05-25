AG reviews status of pending litigation cases before HC, Tribunals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 25: The Advocate General, J&K, DC Raina reviewed the progress and status of pending litigation cases before High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh and Tribunals and other courts during a meeting held here today.

The meeting was attended by Achal Sethi, Secretary, Law Justice, Parliamentary Affairs Department. The other participants in the meeting were Addl. Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General, Government Advocates, Director Litigation Kashmir/ Jammu, Officers and officials of Srinagar Wing.

The Advocate General took stock of the position in detail in the pretext of the National Law Policy and the directives of Administrative Secretary of Union Law Ministry and to ensure the valuable observations of Chief Justice with regard to ensuring better system of contesting the pending court cases with due Interests of the Government.

The meeting was also addressed by the Secretary Law, Justice who briefed on the Government intentions and highlighted programmes of the Government to reduce the litigation and overcome the difficulties for timely responses before the courts and implementation of the court directives in its right perspective.

After threadbare discussions, suggestions, problems faced by the Law Officers, as put forth by the Govt. Counsels, the Advocate General issued certain directions on the spot to ensure a better working system for effective, transparent and responsive work culture and to overcome the difficulties on this score.

It was also emphasised by the chair that the Law Officers /Govt. Counsels team and the Government officers have to make a joint coordinated effort to achieve the desired results for timely filing of replies and to avoid personal appearances of Government officers and contempt petitions by timely implementation of the orders/rules on the subject matter.