Govt to support indigenously developed Cancer radiation technology: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 25 : Government will support indigenously developed latest Cancer radiation technology in the form of high-powered Magnetron for specific use as therapy in Cancer patients.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; in PMO and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today after the signing of an MoU between Technology Development Board (TDB) of Department of Science & Technology and M/s Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore to provide financial support for development and commercialisation of “S Band Tunable Magnetron for Particle Accelerators”. TDB has agreed to offer loan assistance of ¹ 4.87 crores, out of the total project cost of ¹ 9.73 crores to the company.

Dr Singh said, high-powered Magnetron developed by CSIR-CEERI (Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute), Pilani for commercial use by Panacea Company will be a pathbreaking technology for Oncologists to treat even 2 mm diameter brain tumour with precision radiation with very little side-effects. He said, this will not only increase efficacy, but also prove cost effective in treatment of micro and major tumours.

He said, with the handholding of TDB, Panacea developed India’s first most advanced & innovative SBRT enabled Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Siddharth II, capable of performing treatment modalities like 3DCRT, VMAT, IMRT, SBRT and SRS. He said, this machine with U.S. FDA, 510(k) clearance has been launched on Technology Day celebrated on May 11, 2022 and this is the third brand in the world which is ready for the market beside two global giants UK and Japan. The Minister further added that in tune with Modi Government’s mantra of “Make in India” and “Make for the World”, the machine can be exported to many countries in the world as it has already received US FDA clearance.

Currently, our economy is dependent on the use of imported magnetrons in various applications related to NDT, radar & other industrial applications in addition to medical applications. This technology can be further extended for other applications ensuring seamless supply of RF source to Medical LINAC Manufacturers across the globe.

Dr Singh said, TDB supporting Panacea Medical Technologies for “Development and Commercialization of S Band Tunable Magnetron for Particle Accelerators” would enable Panacea one step ahead to further lower the cost of Siddharth II to make the cancer treatment more affordable to the common man. This also exemplifies the best Industry Academia linkage promoting market driven R&D to benefit the society at large.

He said, medical devices have been identified as a priority sector by Narendra Modi Government under the flagship ‘Make in India’ program and it is committed to strengthen the indigenously manufacturing ecosystem of the country. He said, currently, India is the fourth largest medical devices market in Asia, after Japan, China & South Korea and positioned 20th in the global market. India imports about 86% of its requirement of medical equipment and almost 100% of high-end medical equipment, the Minister added.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB, said that “From its inception, TDB has been committed to support such innovative/indigenous technologies for mass benefit. TDB supporting Panacea Medical Technologies for development and commercialization of ‘S Band Tunable Magnetron for Particle Accelerators’ will be one step ahead in making cancer treatment more affordable to the common man.

MD of Panacea G.V.Subramanyam said that the company took the challenge in want of further indigenising & lowering the cost of LINAC and approached CSIR-CEERI, Pilani. It acquired 2998 MHz Magnetron technology indigenously developed by CEERI for 2.6 MW S-Band Frequency Tunable Pulse Magnetron, for mass production and usage in radiation therapy machines for cancer treatment.