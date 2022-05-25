LG inaugurates beautification work of Baikunth Dham in Ghazipur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/GHAZIPUR, May 25: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today virtually inaugurated the work of beautification of Baikunth Dham situated on the banks of River Ganga in Ghazipur.

Along with dedicating the efforts of the proud socio-religious rituals to the common man, he also offered prayers at the feet of Mother Ganga. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha highlighted the importance of sanctity of the events of birth, marriage and death in Sanatan Dharma and said that birth and death are known as the eternal truths of life.

Sinha said that the process of beautification project of Muktidham with the necessary arrangements of basic amenities like drinking water, sheds, benches, adequate lighting, verandahs for the people gathered for the final journey of man, in collaboration with the local people and Reliance Foundation, was launched in November 2018 with a cost of Rs 4.10 crore.

He said that the development of Baikunth Dham would meet the needs of not only the local population but also the people coming to Muktidham from other areas. In addition to maintaining proper cleanliness in Muktidham, the LG appealed to plant trees on the banks of the Ganges keeping in mind the erosion of the holy river. He said that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to take special care of this place.

Many dignitaries of the society including political representatives, Municipality president and local residents were present on the occasion.