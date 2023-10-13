DC Kishtwar hosts interactive session with widows, women in distress

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 12: In a first, the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav today presided over an interactive session with widows, women in distress and members from self-help groups of district Kishtwar.

The session was organized collaboratively by the Department of Social Welfare in partnership with the District Administration Kishtwar and other stakeholders .

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer, and Shanu Rana of the District Hub for Empowerment of Women Mission Shakti provided insightful awareness about the women-centric and pensionary schemes offered by the department.

During the interactive session, Deputy Commissioner attentively listened to the grievances expressed by the women participants. He assured dedicated efforts for swift redressal, issuing on-the-spot directives to DSWO Kishtwar to initiate necessary measures for resolution.

Dr. Devansh Yadav emphasized that the district administration is committed to fostering the empowerment of widows and women in distress and SHGs by providing various livelihood opportunities and financial aid under the aegis of NRLM,s Self Help Groups.

Highlighting self-employment generation initiatives, he encouraged women to explore opportunities such as Tiffin services and winter tuition based on their capabilities. Dr. Yadav urged participants to adopt a proactive approach and avail themselves of the schemes for their greater benefit and the alleviation of their grievances.

The Deputy Commissioner also motivated them to enroll their dependent wards and children in livelihood and skill enhancement training programs initiated by the District Administration for a brighter future. He shared information about an upcoming workshop organized by the District Administration Kishtwar in collaboration with District Employment & Career Counselling Kishtwar and the Tech Mahindra Foundation. The workshop, scheduled for 18th October at GDC Kishtwar, will focus on career opportunities in logistics and allied health sectors.

DPM NRLM Mr Umar, official of one stop centre, DHEW besides 159 participants attended the Session.