Excelsior Correspondent
Srinagar Oct 12 Police today arrested a rape accused in Sumbal area of Bandipora district.
A police official said that following a written complaint from a family of a minor girl stating therein that she was raped by one person.
After strenuous efforts, the official said that the police traced and arrested the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of laws.
The official further said that the investigation is still going on and further details will be shared according.
Rape accused arrested in Bandipora
