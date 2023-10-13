Rape accused arrested in Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar Oct 12 Police today arrested a rape accused in Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

A police official said that following a written complaint from a family of a minor girl stating therein that she was raped by one person.

After strenuous efforts, the official said that the police traced and arrested the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of laws.

The official further said that the investigation is still going on and further details will be shared according.