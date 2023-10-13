Prez inaugurates Skywalk, Parvati Bhawan; hails LG, team for facilitation of yatris’ journey

Says she felt immense peace, spirituality at shrine

4 major projects to become operational on Ist Navratra

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 12: President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated Skywalk and remodelled Parvati Bhawan at holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and offered prayers to Goddess Vaishno Devi during nearly two-hour long first visit to the cave shrine as first citizen of India. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied her.

The Skywalk and remodelled Parvati Bhawan besides free ‘langar’ for the pilgrims at Bhairon Ghati and expanded Atka Aarti premises, all four major projects of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), will become operational from first Navratra on October 15.

The President complimented Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also happens to be the Chairman of SMVDSB, and his entire team, for their consistent efforts towards facilitating journey and holy darshan of pilgrims.

“I experienced a feeling of immense peace and spirituality after visiting the sacred shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. I prayed to Mata Vaishno Devi for the prosperity and well-being of fellow citizens. I compliment Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and his entire team for their consistent efforts towards facilitating the journey and holy darshan of pilgrims,” the President wrote in the Visitors’ Book after performing darshan of Goddess Vaishno Devi, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board apprised the President about the initiatives being taken by the Shrine Board for upgrading and expansion of the infrastructure to facilitate pilgrims to the holy shrine. These initiatives are aimed at making the yatra more convenient and memorable for pilgrims which is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Board.

CEO SMVDSB Anshul Garg briefed the President about the cave shrine, ongoing projects and works and facilities for the pilgrims.

The President inaugurated Skywalk and remodelled Parvati Bhawan at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Officials said the Skywalk and Parvati Bhawan, inaugurated today by Murmu, a restaurant of the Shrine Board which has been converted into free langar at Bhairon Ghati and expanded Atka Aarti premises, the work on which have also been completed, will become operational from October 15, the first Navratra.

The President stayed at the Bhawan for nearly two hours. After inauguration of two projects and paying obeisance to Goddess Vaishno Devi, she also visited Bhairon temple via passenger ropeway and prayed there.

Before heading for the Vaishno Devi shrine, President Murmu planted a pagoda sapling in the lawns of the Raj Bhawan auditorium in Srinagar this morning.

The 250-meter long and 2.5 meter wide Skywalk project at an elevation of 20 feet above the existing track has been constructed in record 14 months time at a cost of Rs 15.69 crore with an aim to overcome the problem of multidirectional flow of yatra.

The Skywalk is laced with most modernized facilities like the wooden flooring as a preventive measure for devotees’ comfort in harsh weather conditions, a waiting hall, seating arrangements for about 150 pilgrims, LED screens, resting rooms and two emergency exits.

The pedestrian flyover (Skywalk) has an aesthetically designed entrance with an artistically embellished portray of Nav Durga to give an enriched experience for devotees. After its commencement, now entry and exit routes leading to the sanctum sanctorum have been separated to ensure systematic and smooth movement of yatra.

The Parvati Bhawan has 500 digital lockers, waiting lounge, washrooms and toilets for the devotees. The aim of consolidating multiple facilities under one roof is to curtail the crisscross movement of devotees seeking locker facilities and bathing spaces in the Bhawan area and channelize the devotees towards the Skywalk.

The retrofitted Parvati Bhawan is a free-of-cost facility that shall able to facilitate around 10,000 pilgrims per day. The inaugural ceremonies commenced with hawan and pooja rituals.

Earlier, the President landed at the Technical Airport Jammu from Srinagar this morning. She along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flew to Panchhi helipad at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan where she was received by CEO SMVDSB Anshul Garg.

Late in the afternoon, she returned to New Delhi from Technical Airport Jammu.

Yesterday, Droupadi Murmu addressed convocation of Kashmir University in Srinagar and attended civic reception hosted for her.