Six vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: At least six vehicles were seized for mining illegally in Jammu District today, officials said.

They said two dumpers were seized by a team of Police Station Bishnah led by SHO Bishnah, Inspector Vikram Sharma, two tractor trollies by a team of Police Station Khour led by SHO concerned, Inspector Rahul Mahajan, one dumper by Police Post Sidhra led by incharge Police Post Sidhra, PSI Arun Kumar, and one tractor trolley by Police Post Chinnore led by incharge Police Post concerned, PSI Rajesh Kumar.

“The DMO Jammu has been informed about the vehicles seized for mining in violation of a High Court order ,” said officials.