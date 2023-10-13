ADGP Rlys for heightened vigilance at sensitive locations during festive season

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Railways, Jammu & Kashmir, Sunil Kumar, led a high-level meeting at the Railway Police Headquarters in Jammu Camp.

The meeting was attended by several officers, including Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Railways, Jammu; Albeena Malik, SDPO Railways, Jammu; Naresh Kumar, DySP GRP Lines, Jammu and Niaz Ahmed, SHO Police Station GRP Jammu.

During the meeting, ADGP Railways reviewed both existing and new cases and issued essential directives to expedite the investigation of the pending cases.

The attending officers were instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and to increase patrolling and security checks in their respective areas, considering the upcoming Navratra and Deepawali festivals.

Additionally, the officers were advised to make frequent visits to critical deployment points and sensitive locations to assess the readiness of security personnel stationed there.

The ADGP Jammu also emphasized the need to reinforce security on the railway tracks, particularly at Railway Station Jammu, in anticipation of the expected surge of pilgrims and passengers during the festive season.