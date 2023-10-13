DB directs for fresh survey of Saddal village

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the displaced inhabitants of village Saddal in tehsil Mongri of Udhampur district, which was devastated due to landslide in the year 2014, a Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Rajesh Sekhri has directed that a fresh survey may be conducted by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Udhampur along with Administrative Officer of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur and the team shall make a visit on spot and submit a report after meeting the concerned villagers at Saddal.

The order has been passed by Division Bench after it was apprised about alleged non-rehabilitation of a number of villagers who were adversely affected by landslide which occurred in September 2014. It was further submitted that while a number of villagers have been rehabilitated 11 families have been left out.

The respondents submitted that cases of these persons were not considered as they have already been settled and they do not require any such rehabilitation. This was seriously disputed by the counsel for the petitioner Advocate Deepika Mahajan.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that as per the survey report these persons are very much in the village and as such require immediate rehabilitation.

In view of the dispute which has arisen, Division Bench observed, “a fresh survey may be conducted by ACR Revenue, Udhampur along with the Administrative Officer of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur. The team shall make a visit on spot and submit a report after meeting the concerned villagers at Saddal”.

“Deepika Mahajan, counsel for the petitioner will inform the villagers to remain present at the time of survey which will be conducted either on 19th /20th of this month or as may be intimated by team to the concerned villagers”, the DB said.