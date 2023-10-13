Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Miran Sahib, R. S. Pura, Purana Pind, Biaspur, Gadigarh, Bari Brahmana, Industrial Area, Birpur Complex, Jakh, Vijaypur, Chatha, Hakkal and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 13 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Koulpur, Bandral, Vijaypur-III feeder and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 13 and 14 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Sarore local and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 13 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Gawal Feeder and its adjoining will remain affected on October 14 and 15 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Sarore local, Sarore Industry and adjoining will remain affected on October 15 from 6 am to 10 am.