Govt appoints IO to enquire into allegations against then Tehsildar Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Government today appointed an Inquiry Officer (IO) to enquire into the allegations levelled against then Tehsildar Udhampur.

An order issued in this regard read, “sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Pawan Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner, Jammu with Divisional Commissioner Jammu as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the charges levelled against Ved Parkash, the then Tehsildar Udhampur, presently posted in the office of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Udhampur.”

As per the order, Parvez Ahmed Naik, SDM Chenani shall be the Presiding Officer in the instant case.

The Inquiry Officer has been asked to submit his report along with specific recommendations to the Department of Revenue, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, within a period of one month.