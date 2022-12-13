DC Doda interacts with students, staff at GHSS (Girls)

Excelsior Correspondent

Doda, Dec 13; District Administration Doda has taken up a unique initiative of adopting Government schools by District level officers as School Prabharis, in the district. The School Prabhari shall visit frequently in the school and reaches to the students and staff through virtual means also to have direct access to the issues, grievances, demands and aspirations of the students. The Prabhari Officer shall act as bridge between the school and the administration and also guide the students in choosing their goals and helping them to reach to their destinations.

DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan has adopted Government Higher Secondary School Girls Doda as School Prabhari.

DC Doda visited here in the school today, inspected building, interacted with students and staff. The School has 783 girl students studying in different streams.

DC asked students to focus on their studies and goals. He asked them to think differently on every issue faced by the humanity, come up with out of box solutions and discuss them with their teachers, parents and Mentors. He urges them to set their targets for winter vacations. Teachers were asked to give them projects and remain in touch with the students during vacations also.

He had a special interaction with athletes and players of GHSS Girls Doda. He urged them to work hard and bring laurels to the district by getting first positions in the national and international events.

He said that administration shall be holding Mock tests for competitive exams after winter vacations. He informed that virtual classes shall be started during this winter so that students remain in touch with their students.

DC was accompanied by CEO Doda Prahalad Bhagat, DIO DIPR Doda Mohd Ashraf Wani and Principal GHSS Girls Doda Madam Nazia.