DC Jammu reviews performance of Revenue Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today reviewed the functioning of Revenue Department besides various revenue related matters in the district here at a meeting held in the DC Office Complex.

ADC (ADM), Sandeep Seonetra; ACR, Piyush Dhotra; SDMs, Tehsildars along with senior officers from Revenue department were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review regarding writing of Jamabandis and their digitization, writing of Khasra Girdawari Registers, Attestation of Mutations, Demarcation of state land, eviction of encroachment from state land, status of disposal of court cases, scanning of revenue documents etc.

While reviewing the progress on writing of Jamabandis and its digitization, attestation of mutations and writing of Girdawaris, the DC directed the Tehsildars to complete the same at the earliest.

She set timelines for speedy submission of details of mutations and updation of Jamabandis/Girdawaris.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officers to launch anti-encroachment drives to vacate State, Kahcharai and common land in their respective areas. She also directed the Tehsildars for speedy disposal of court cases related to revenue.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officers to work with zeal and zest and ensure completion of the work within targeted time.