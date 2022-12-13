GOC 26 Division, DGP J&K discuss security situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: General Officer Commanding (GOC), 26 Infantry Division, Major General Neeraj Gosain, today called on Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, at Police Headquarters, Jammu.

The DGP and the GOC discussed various important issues relating to the overall security scenario in the Jammu city and its peripheral areas. They discussed in threadbare the counter measures to foil the new methods adopted by Pakistan that includes dropping of arms ammunition and drugs through drones to disrupt the prevailing peace in J&K.

DGP appreciated the bond between the Army, J&K Police and CAPFs which he said has contributed immensely in wiping out the ill intentions of Pakistan and their terror associates.

On the occasion, the GOC presented a memento to DGP on behalf of all ranks of the 26 Infantry Division.