7 drug-peddlers detained under PSA in Rajouri-Poonch: DIG

*97 smugglers arrested in 11 months

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 13: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajouri- Poonch Range, Dr Haseeb Mughal today said that seven notorious drug-peddlers/ smugglers have been detained under PSA for one year in Rajouri and Poonch district during this year.

The DIG said a special drive was launched to curb the drug mafia/ drug trafficking in Rajouri-Poonch border districts, due to which 82 FIRs have been lodged in these border districts in the last 11 months, out of which 35 FIRs have been registered in Rajouri district and 47 in Poonch district. In these two FIRs, strict legal action has been taken against 97 smugglers in both the districts and they have been arrested.

Click here to watch video

Apart from this, preventive action has been taken against about 375 small-scale drug addicts or drug peddlers in Rajouri-Poonch districts, out of which 155 are in Poonch and 220 in Rajouri. The DIG informed that while taking action against notorious smugglers, NDPS PSA has been imposed on four smugglers in Rajouri while NDPS PSA on 3 notorious smugglers in Poonch and they have been sent to jail for one year.

The DIG appealed to the public and said that along with the police, the public, school teachers and the society also have a role to play in eradicating drugs, and in this, especially parents should come forward and fight against drug peddlers. Help us identify and take action.

Dr Mughal requested people to be eyes and ears of police in its war against drugs and inform about drug addict so that their counselling can be held at District level and they can be sent to Jammu for counselling. He told that it’s responsibility of parents as well as locals and PRIs to identify such persons.

During the press briefing SSP Rajouri, Mohd Aslam requested general public to share any drugs related information with Police on Drugs Helpline numbers active in both Rajouri and Poonch . Rajouri : 9596047100, Poonch 9622003495 and strict action will be taken against those involved in drug smuggling. He asked people to help Police in eradicating drugs from society as public support is important.