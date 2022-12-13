Bukhari urges people not to fall prey to divisive politics

Excelsior Correspondent

URI, Dec 13: Calling for unity and harmony among the masses, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, who was on a day-long tour to north Kashmir’s Uri, today urged the people not to fall prey to the divisive politics by the conventional political parties.

Addressing a public rally at Bijhama in Uri, Bukhari cautioned people that traditional political parties and their leaders are out there to polarize communities and populations for their own political interests.

He said, “The traditional political parties and their leaders come to allure you with fake promises and emotional slogans. For their own political interests, they even try to divide you on the basis of variant political ideologies. But you must understand the fact that J&K people irrespective of their religion or regional identities or political affiliations are actually sailing in the same boat in terms of their vulnerabilities, issues, grievances, and challenges, thus you must stand united, maintain harmony, and not fall prey to the divisive politics of these self-centered and power-hungry politicians.”

“Apni Party does not believe in divisive politics. We never try to allure people with fake promises and emotional slogans. Our agenda is very simple, yet very significant: We are working for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. We want to see J&K people prosperous irrespective of their caste, creed, or their geographical location, and political ideologies. And, we will keep striving for these achievable goals, ” Bukhari added.

Referring to turmoil in J&K Bukhari said, “J&K people have been grappling with instability and conflict for more than three decades, and they have seen bloodsheds and destructions occurring here in all these years. We are in dire need of a peaceful environment which would pave the way for prosperity and development. We cannot afford unending turmoil and continuous deaths here. We have to take care of the future of our young generation. Apni Party would continue its work for sustainable peace in J&K,” he claimed.

Senior leaders Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Ch Mushtaq, Syed Mushtaq, Rafiq Balote, Manzoor Ahmad and others also spoke on the occasion.

During rally a large number of people from Uri area joined Apni Party.