UT level Bench Press C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: J&K UT level Bench Press Championship unequipped and equipped in sub junior, junior, senior and master (men & women) concluded at Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

The championship was organized by All J&K Power Lifting Association under the banner of Power Lifting India, wherein BJP leader Dr Narinder Singh was the chief guest who distributed prize among the winner and runner up players.

In this championship, Vikramdeep, Pankaj Chib, and Amita Devi won best lifter in senior unequipped and equipped, while Tarun Raina, Tarandeep Singh, Menu Kalotra won best lifter junior unequipped and equipped, Suraj Singh, Rujit Singh and Shivani Langeh won best lifter in sub junior unequipped and equipped, Bimal Indu Sharma, Shalinder Singh and Rakhi Grover won best lifter in Master I & II category.

A total of 120 players from different districts participated in the championship.

Vickramjeet Singh, Vikramdeep, Amandeep Bhassan and Vikrant Singh created a new J record in unequipped and equipped bench press championship breaking previous record of +120, 105 kg, 93 kg, 74kg category by lifting 215kg, 250 kg, 230kg & 190kg respectively. Amita Devi also created a new J&K UT record in unequipped and equipped championship breaking the previous record of 57 kg by lifting 85 kg and 100kg.

The officials of the Association namely Ajay Sharma general secretary, Rahul Sawhney senior vice [resident, Gulzar Singh vice president, Adil Ashraf Khan, Sanjeev Singh joint secretary, Vinay Sharma media secretary & executive members were present during the event.

In the women category, the Gold medals were won by Yatiksha Rao. Puneet Kour, Diksha Kapoor, Sakshi Koul, Amita Devi, Tanvi Sharma, Sheetal Balotra, Rakhi Grover, Abida Nasir Khan, Shivani Langeh, Preeti Sharma and Meenu Kalotra. The Silver and Bronze were won by Sneha Chambyal and Yashpaul Kour respectively.

In men category, Sant Kumar, Lakhan, Sidharth Singh, Chetan Dogra, Vikas Mehra, Aditya Sharma, Rehan Choudhary, Rujit Singh, Shubham Kalotra, Abhiraj Singh, Satyajeet Singh, Suraj Singh, Rahul Padha, Pankush Kumar, Harsh Sambyal, Rajnesh Singh Chib, Vikrant Singh, Kushwinder Singh, Varun Jain, Ashish Sharma, Adarsh Ajravwat, Momin Dar, Tarun Raina, Pankaj Chib, Vipul Sharma, Manmeet Singh, Kunsh Sharma, Tarundeep Singh, Anurag Malhotra, Vishal Singh, Amandeep Basan, Shalinder Singh, Gharjeet Singh, Bimal Sharma, Piyush Bhardwaj, Dhurv Sharma, B. Vidhant, Vikramdeep, Umesh Raina, Mohit Verma, Dr. Sairab Alam Bhat, Aakash Dutt, Vickramjeet Singh and Mohd Younis secured Gold medals.

The silver medals were clinched by Mohd Tousif, Amanjot Bhagat, Sunny, Dheeraj Kumar, Harsshul Sharma, Sahil Rafiq, Saksham Rattan, Manu Singh Chib, Sikanderpal Singh, Lakshay Khajuria, Sankalap Khajuria, Harshdev Singh, Riyaz Ahmed, Natish Kumar, Om Dutt, Dakshjeet Singh Shan, Raghuvansh BHau, Saqib Nazir, Navneet Singh, Sourav Bali, Ankit Sharma, Angdev Manshas, Harish Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Miku Khajuria, Manat Sharma, Akash Malhotra, Ajay Sharma and Jatinder Pal Singh, whereas the Bronze medals were clinched by Kalid Sheikh, Shubham Khajuria, Chetan Dogra, Hardeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Barkat Ali, Raj Sharma, Shivraj Singh, Jeevan Singh, Chetanya Mahajan, Anurag Malhotra, Khartikesh, Shubam Bhardwaj, Pratayaksh, Purnoor and Dharampal Sharma.