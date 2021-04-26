DC Anantnag inspects District Hospital, directs augmenting oxygen availability

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Apr 26: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today said the district administration is taking proactive measures to mitigate the effects of the 2nd wave of Covid-19.

The DC said this while taking detailed onspot appraisal of functioning of District Hospital here. He visited the Covid dedicated medical ward, emergency and OPD wards, Central Laboratory, special wards besides various under construction facilities in the hospital.

Dr. Singla inspected an old oxygen plant and the recently commissioned plant in the hospital and directed the MED officials to work in double shifts for making other 02 such plants functional in the nearest future.

The Medical Superintendent, DH, Dr. Iqbal informed the DC that the plant has a capacity to supply 1000 lpm high flow oxygen which will cater to oxygen needs of about 30 Covid patients.

Stressing on uninterrupted and stable power supply for oxygen flow, the DC directed for increasing the pace of construction on 10 MVA substation on war footing to ensure it becomes operational soon.

The DC remarked that they are augmenting and readying the necessary infrastructure proactively so that the critical oxygen flow is made available as well as maintained smoothly for the COVID-19 patients.

He also called for proper cleanliness and sanitation, disposal of biomedical waste, auctioning of dead stock besides proper levelling of the hospital lawns for optimum utilisation of the available space.

Lauding the functioning of the central laboratory, the DC asked the health authorities to work out feasibility for conducting special diagnostic tests (Vitamin D3, B12 etc) as well so that the patients will not have to go to private labs saving their time and money.

On the occasion, Dr. Singla expressed full support to the health authorities for effectively mitigating the fresh Covid wave.

The Principal and HOD Medicine GMC, DGM JKPCC, Ex. Engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, AEEs, officials of MED and other concerned departments were present during the visit.