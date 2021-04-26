Bharat Bhushan assures tap water to all by Dec 2022

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: The DDC Jammu Chairman, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi today asserted that every household in Jammu will get tap water before December 2022 under the Union Government’s flagship programme ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

The DDC chairman was speaking at the Gram Sabhas held here at Bhalwal under his stewardship in presence of Ex Sarpanch, Bhalwal, Narinder Singh Jamwal.

The Sabhas commenced with the people apprising the DDC Chairman about their issues especially with regard to civic necessities, revenue related concerns and other day to day problems. After hearing the people’s issues, Bharat Bhushan assured that sooner than later their problems will be addressed as the Government is committed to provide good governance to the people.

Elaborating on the potable water problem, the DDC Chairman said that work is apace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, through which every household in country including J&K will have the provision of tapped water before December 2022.

Providing further information he said, “J&K has got a major share of over Rs 931 crore under this scheme which will cater to the needs of population upto next 50 years and gone are the days when women of Kandi belts had to travel miles to fetch a pot of water.”

The DDC Chairman also assured that the issue of power outage and erratic power supply will be soon tackled effectively with another flagship programme under R-APDRP moving at full throttle to ensure required power infrastructure in both rural as well as urban sectors to provide uninterrupted power supply to each and every household. Besides, he urged the J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) to immediately replace the existing power transformer near SD Memorial School as the same is in dilapidated condition and can fall any time. He also appealed to the JKPDC officials to replace the loose wires in the area, posing great risk at the lives of people of the area.

The Gram Sabha meetings were attended by the officials of all the line departments headed by ADDC Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and the DDC Chairman asked the DDC to resolve the day to day issues of locals including that of Aadhaar card, Ration Card, revenue matters like Virasat Inteqal, etc.

Disseminating information about each Panchayat getting Rs. one crore from the Government for development, Bharat Bhushan complimented the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for the people-friendly initiative.