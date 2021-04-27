Well done- 5 Panchayats of J&K

I t is a matter of satisfaction as also pride that not only are Gram Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir performing well but some of them are performing to this extent so as to bag prestigious National Panchayat Awards 2021. Gram Panchayats in Kangroosa Rafiabad Baramulla, Gram Panchayat Hakeermulla in Budgam Kashmir have won Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar. In the same way, Gram Panchayat Kootah in Kathua, Jammu; Gram Panchayat Panzigam Chowkibal in Kupwara and Gram Panchayat Achhabal in Kashmir too have won different National Awards. These Panchayats deserve appreciation for having brought laurels to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor, has applauded the Sarpanchs of the award winning Panchayats in putting up outstanding performance for transformation of rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir. It must create an atmosphere to do more and at the same time generate a sense of competitiveness among other Panchayats to perform better to be recognised on the national canvas. These Panchayats must continue to prove as role models for other Panchayats to put in their best for the welfare and development of their respective areas. The Prime Minister while conferring these awards also transferred the award money directly into the bank accounts of the awarded Panchayats