DB directs Expert Committee to visit vulnerable sites without fail

Accidents on Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban NH, Mughal Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: In a PIL highlighting the dance of death on the roads particularly on Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban National Highway and Mughal Road, Division Bench of the High Court J&K and Ladakh comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice M A Chowdhary has directed the Expert Committee to visit all the vulnerable sites without fail.

When three clubbed PILs titled Intakhab Ahmed Qazi Vs UT of J&K and Ors, Bar Association Doda Vs UT of J&K and a letter turned PIL by a social activist Asif Iqbal Bhat came up for hearing, the DB expressed displeasure over the delay in the visit of the Expert Committee constituted vide order dated 17.12.2023 to the vulnerable spots on the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban/Mughal Road.

“The Expert Committee was to make recommendations before the court by 2nd week of February 2024”, the DB and directed the Expert Committee to visit the sites for which the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu shall take necessary steps and submit a report thereof without any fail by the next date of hearing-22.04.2024.

Earlier, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Supriya Chouhan and Syed Majid Shah appearing for the petitioners submitted, “it is unfortunate that the Nodal Officer—-Divisional Commissioner, Jammu appointed by the Division Bench vide its Order dated 17.12.2023 has taken the directions of the court casually as he failed to facilitate the inspection of the vulnerable sites of accidents through the Expert Committee”.

Advocate S S Ahmed vehemently argued that there is no end to the loss of lives on the roads particularly in the hilly terrains of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban and Mughal Road and in view of the non-serious attitude of the Nodal Officer he sought his personal appearance before the court.