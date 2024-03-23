Progressive J&K has become thorn in eye of dynasts: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: People of Jammu and Kashmir along with those in Ladakh Union Territory have made their mind to strengthen the hands of PM Modi for which they will vote overwhelmingly to the BJP candidates to ensure victory for the party in all the five Lok Sabha seats in J&K and the one in Ladakh.

This was stated by senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Gulam Ali Khatana in a handout here on Friday.

The MP further said that all are well aware about the historic developments the country in general and J&K in particular have seen in the last 10 years of leadership of PM Modi.

“The highly corrupt and anti-public Congress, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been now shown doors by the awakened public of J&K,” he maintained adding: “The pains these parties inflicted on the public through inhuman terrorism which created lakhs of orphans and widows and converted the paradise on earth into a mass graveyard have not forgotten by the people of J&K.”

Khatana said that PM Modi brought healing balm of love and sympathy for the people of J&K and he cares for every tear of the innocent people from this region.

“Dynastic parties only worked for Abdullahs, Muftis and the Gandhi family and left the people of J&K to suffer. These parties raised their palaces on graves of innocent people. They created poisonous communalism and made one region to fight with another but it was only the PM Modi who hit and smashed the nefarious designs of these anti-people political outfits,” the firebrand BJP leader continued.

He said that progressive J&K under the leadership of Modi has become a thorn in the eye of Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis.

Khatana said that day is not far when all the anti-people leaders like Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis will pay for their wrongdoings and crimes against the humanity.

“Today almost every district of J&K has a Medical College, there is AIIMS, NIT, IIM, IIT, IIMC and much more in J&K at present only due to the positive mindset of PM Modi,. Today children are getting good education and they are not spoiling their lives by pelting stones on security forces’’, he said.