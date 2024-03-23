SED appoints IO in fake appointment case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: The School Education Department (SED) has appointed an Additional Secretary ranked officer as the Inquiry Officer in a fake appointment case.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Additional Secretary to Government, School Education Department, as an Inquiry Officer to conduct a detailed enquiry in the matter regarding fake and fraudulent service of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, as Class-IVth employee in School Education Department,” read an order issued in this context.

As per the order, the Inquiry Officer shall submit the report along with recommendations to the School Education Department within 15 days.