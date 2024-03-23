Spalgon gets addl charge of Secy LSSSSB

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 22: Government today assigned to Rigzin Spalgon, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, as the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB) in addition to his own duties.

“In the interest of the administration and in terms of Sub-Rule (7) of Rule 3 of the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB) Rules, 2004 notified vide SO 11 dated February 27, 2024 and published in the Ladakh Gazette (Extraordinary) dated March 1, 2024; Rigzin Spalgon, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department with charge of Additional Secretary, Home Department shall hold the charge of Secretary, LSSSSB in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read an order issued in this regard by Michael M D’Souza, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, UT of Ladakh.