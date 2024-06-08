Cyprus records highest ever June temperature

Nicosia, June 8 : Cyprus recorded its hottest day ever for June on Friday as temperatures soared to an unprecedented 44 degrees Celsius, the Cypriot Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The record was 10 degrees Celsius above the average highest temperature for June.

Temperatures started rising at the beginning of the week when a hot air mass from the African deserts reached the eastern Mediterranean island.

Cypriot meteorologists said high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius will persist until the beginning of next week and issued an orange alert warning people of the dangers of exposure to high heat and direct sunlight. Cooler weather is expected by the middle of next week.

According to local media, a 60-year-old man was hospitalized with symptoms of heat stroke. Cyprus typically experiences spells of high temperatures during summer months, with the highest-ever temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius being recorded on Sept. 4, 2020. (Agencies)