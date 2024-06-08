Canadian MP deplores ‘promotion of violence’ as Khalistanis glorify killing of Indira Gandhi Ottawa

New Delhi, June 8 : Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has said that the promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada, as images went viral showing Khalistani separatists gathered in front of India’s consulate in Vancouver with effigies of the bullet-riddled body of former PM Indira Gandhi and her Sikh bodyguards who assassinated her.

LeBlanc posted on X: “This week, there were reports of imagery depicting the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Vancouver. The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada.”

Canadian MP of Indian origin Chandra Arya also criticised the Khalistanis glorifying the killers of Indira Gandhi.

In a post on X, the MP called upon law enforcement agencies in Canada to take immediate action. He also said the Khalistanis are targeting Hindus in Canada with their actions and trying to instill fear in them.

“Khalistan supporters in Vancouver with posters, of Hindu Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi body with bullet holes with her bodyguards turned assassins holding their guns, are again attempting to instil fear of violence in Hindu-Canadians.

“This is continuation of threats with a similar float in Brampton couple of years back and few months back Pannu of Sikhs for Justice asking Hindus to go back to India.

“I again call on law enforcement agencies in Canada to take immediate action.

“With picture of guns readily being used to convey the message may lead to something real if this is left to continue unchallenged.

“The prominence of bindi on the forehead of Indira Gandhi is to make doubly sure the intended targets are Hindus in Canada,” he said.

Khalistan separatists gathered in front of India’s consulate in Vancouver with effigies of Indira Gandhi and her Sikh bodyguards who assassinated her.

Signs reading “KILL MODI politics” were seen, and a picture of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the Air India bombings, was being glorified as a “Canadian Singh who attained martyrdom fighting Indian terror forces”.

The Indian national flag, India’s constitution, and a Russian flag were publicly burned by the Khalistanis.

The Khalistani lobby in Canada, through MPs connected to the World Sikh Organization, are demanding that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following Indira Gandhi’s assassination be recognized as a ”genocide”, the Canadian news outlet Media Bezirgan said (Agencis)