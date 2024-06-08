“Killing Of Four Policemen In Sopore In 2013” | SIA Conducts Raid In Srinagar’s Nawa-Bazar

SRINAGAR, June 8 : The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Saturday raided a residential house in summer capital Srinagar regarding the case of ‘killing of four policemen’ in Hygam Sopore in 2013.

A top official said that SIA is conducting a raid in the residential house of Ahmudullah Malla son of Abdul Ahad at Dalal Mohalla, Nawa Bazar Srinagar. The searches are being carried out in FIR no 42 of 2013 registered at police station Tarzoo Sopore now SIA Kashmir, he said.

These searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official said, adding that, the case was initially registered by Sopore Police and subsequently it was transferred to the SIA Kashmir for further investigations.

In April 2013, four policemen were killed in a deadly terrorist attack in the Hygam area on the outskirts of Sopore town. The police party from Churu, Sopore, was on its way to the area in a Rakshak vehicle when terrorists sitting in ambush struck near Peer Mohalla at around 5.25 in that afternoon.

The slain were identified as constables Abd-ur-Rahim (of Tulla Mulla, Gandarbal) and Muddassir Ahmad (of Noor Bagh, Srinagar), and special police officers (SPOs) Gulshan Ahmad (of Kanispora, Baramulla) and Muddassir Ahmad Parray (of Kreeri, Baramulla). (KDC)