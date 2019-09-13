Curfew in Kishtwar after unidentified men snatch rifles from PDP leader’s security guard

Kishtwar: Curfew was imposed in Kishtwar town this afternoon after militants snatched assault rifle from PSO of PDP leader Sheikh Nassir. Police have launched a manhunt for the militants
