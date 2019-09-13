NEW DELHI: SC says issue of linkage of social media profiles with Aadhaar needs to be decided at the earliest.
No objection if cases related to linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar pending in Madras HC are transferred to top court said Centre. (agencies)
Home Latest News SC says issue of linkage of social media profiles with Aadhaar needs...
Editorial
Special Market Intervention Price Scheme for apples
Up-gradation of FSL in utter blues
Should environment be subservient to development?
Subsidized kerosene oil scam
Union Finance Ministry’s “e-procurement” guidelines
Kathua teacher conferred award