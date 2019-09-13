SC says issue of linkage of social media profiles with Aadhaar needs to be decided at the earliest

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: SC says issue of linkage of social media profiles with Aadhaar needs to be decided at the earliest.
No objection if cases related to linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar pending in Madras HC are transferred to top court said Centre. (agencies)

