Jaish terrorists arrested in Kathua sent to 7-day police custody

JAMMU: The District and Mobile Court, Kathua, on Friday sent the three arrested terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, to seven day police remand.

Police sources here told UNI that the arrested terrorists were produced in the Court following which they were sent to seven-day police remand.

“During overnight interrogation, they did not spill beans from where they transported the weapons and who handed them over,” they said, adding that the weapons were to be handed over to someone in Kashmir.

“We are investigating the matter and their links with other outfits while more arrests from the Valley in coming days cannot be ruled out,” police sources further said.

The terrorists were arrested on Thursday with arms an ammunition and cash on J&K-Punjab border in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district.

“In anti-terror operation, police this morning apprehended three accused persons and seized consignment of arms and ammunitions including 4 AK-56, 2 AK-47, six magazines,180 live rounds along with cash of Rs 11000 in their illegal possession,” Sridhar Patil, SSP Kathua said on Thursday.

He said that based on intelligence, Police Station Lakhanpur intercepted one truck coming from Punjab towards Jammu and Kashmir.

“During checking Police team recovered four AK-56, two AK-47, six magazines,180 live rounds along with cash of Rs 11000 in illegal possession of three accused belonging to proscribed terror organization Jaish-e- Mohammad(JeM),” said the top cop.

Arrested terrorists were identified as Ubaid-ul-Islam of Aghlar Kandi Rajpora Pulwama, Jahangir Ahmed Parrey of Pakherpora Charar Sharief, Budgam and Sabeel Ahmed Baba of Aglar Kandi Rajpora, Pulwama.

He said that the police arrested all the three accused and seized the consignment, adding, “during investigation it was revealed that these terrorists were transporting this arms consignment from Punjab towards Kashmir.”

